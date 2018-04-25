Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The newest, pint-sized 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $56 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, the best price of the year.



And in case you missed it yesterday, the 6 qt. and 8 qt. Instant Pot Ultras are both $20 off as well. Compared to the Duo, they have an easier-to-use UI, automatic altitude compensation, and a few extra cooking modes.

While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Even if you already have one, I don’t need to tell you that these could make great Mother’s Day gifts as well, even if you already have one of your own.