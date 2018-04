Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo: Amazon

You’ve seen these cinema light boxes on Pinterest, and now, you can buy your own for an all-time low $18 (after clipping the 10% coupon), complete with black letters, color letters, and even a bunch of emojis. I suggest writing inappropriate things, and seeing how long it takes your family to notice.