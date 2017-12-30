Pick up the reader-selected Goodreads’ Best Books of 2017 from today’s Amazon Kindle sale. With the End-of-Year Kindle sale still running, there are tons and tons of under-$5 books to select from, so go ahead and start browsing. Some recommendations: Victoria: The Queen, for those of you who haven’t had enough historical drama from Netflix’s The Crown, always funny David Sedaris Theft By Finding, and more Star Wars.