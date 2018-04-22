Graphic: Jillian Lucas

After that Washington Post article came out about millennials and their houseplants, I felt incredibly seen. But, I continue to buy them and care for them (to the best of my ability, which is not that great) and if you want to keep adding to your greenhouse, Amazon has some very easy-to-care-for plants on sale for Earth Day, today only. Ponytail palms, snake plants, rubber plants, and more.

