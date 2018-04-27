Graphic: Erica Offutt

Do you care about drinking quality caffeine and don’t want to go to a coffee shop and spend $5+ per day to your fix? Start brewing your own on your countertop with this Breville the Infuser Espresso machine, it’s $100 less than usual today.

This machine uses specialized pressure techniques to extract a more balanced espresso. It produces both single and double shots, and has a steamer wand for all your fancy lattes and cappuccinos. Yes, $400 is a lot of a money, but we haven’t seen a price this good since late February, and this might make a nice gift for Mother’s Day if your mom is a coffee lover.

If you don’t have a good burr grinder, you’re definitely going to need one for this. The Breville Smart Grinder one (which Shane recommends) is $199 today.