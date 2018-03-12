Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you managed to get your hands on one of last week’s $224 Nintendo Switches, you might want to spend some of your savings on a Nyko battery-extending accessory today.



The Nyko Power Pak and the Nyko Power Shell Case are marked down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. Both products include 5,000mAh battery packs (larger, even, than the Switch’s built-in battery). The Power Pak attaches directly to your Switch (though you’ll have to take it off to fit in the Switch Dock), while the Power Shell Case is a carrying case and kickstand combo with a battery and charging cable built in. Personally, I think the Power Shell Case offers more flexibility and is the way to go, but either one will get the job done.