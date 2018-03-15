Photo: Isabella Jusková (Unsplash)

Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful ecotourism destinations on the planet, and for those of us in the U.S., it’s not that hard to get to. And with this customizable travel package from TripMasters (in partnership with TravelZoo), it’s more affordable than you might think.



Compared to other travel packages we’ve written about recently, this one offers a lot more flexibility, but also a ton of variance in price. Deals start at $779 per person leaving from Orlando, but you can pick pretty much any airport you want, and the site will price it out for you. I managed to find a six-night trip leaving from Raleigh-Durham for under $1,000 per person, for example.

Once you’re there, you’ll spend at least three nights (you can add more) at a hotel of your choice near Arenal Volcano, and three nights (again, customizable) near Monteverde Cloud Forest (pictured). Each package includes your flights, airport transfers, hotels, and transportation between your two destinations. Just don’t forget your camera!