If you want to take a jaunt across the pond, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $230 off per person when you use code TZWAER.

Every package includes roundtrip airfare from the US cities into and out of Dublin, seven hotel nights in four different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and entry fees.

By default, this package is for nine nights (two on a plane) and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Dates are available starting in late October through next April, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to remember the promo code TZWAER to find prices as low as $1399 per person, and have a Guinness for us once you get there.