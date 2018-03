Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s back with a good old fashioned games bundle, and you can download all of the titles for as little as $15.



The Humble Jumbo Bundle 11 includes nine games and DLC packs as of now, with more set to unlock for all purchasers in about a week. Highlights include Tropico 5, Orwell, and Kingdom: New Lands, but the marquee game is Obduction, from the creators of Myst. As always, you get to pick how much you pay, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity.