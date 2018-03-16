Nier: Automata is one of the best games you can own for your PS4, and Amazon just marked digital copies down to $30 for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen. Go read Kotaku’s review if you’re on the fence.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Every PS4 Owner Should Grab Nier: Automata For $30
Nier: Automata is one of the best games you can own for your PS4, and Amazon just marked digital copies down to $30 for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen. Go read Kotaku’s review if you’re on the fence.