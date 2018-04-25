Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 20% off hundreds of items with promo code PREP4SUMMER. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge with the dropdown on the top. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.



A few highlights: