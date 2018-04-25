eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 20% off hundreds of items with promo code PREP4SUMMER. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge with the dropdown on the top. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.
A few highlights:
- Refurb Eufy RoboVac 11 Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $120 | eBay | Promo code PREP4SUMMER
- JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable 6000mAH Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $78 | eBay | Promo code PREP4SUMMER
- Refurb BISSELL SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot Carpet Cleaner | $50 | eBay | Promo code PREP4SUMMER
- Refurb Ion Audio Tailgater Bluetooth Compact Speaker System with Microphone | $60 | eBay | Promo code PREP4SUMMER
- Refurb Nebula Mars Portable Cinema | $250 | eBay | Promo code PREP4SUMMER
- Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speaker System | $120 | eBay