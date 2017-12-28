If you’ve caught drone fever, but don’t have hundreds of dollars to spend on a DJI, Amazon will sell you a basic camera-equipped quadcopter today for just
$38 $48.
Update: Sorry, this is $48, not $38. Still a good deal though, my fault!
It should go without saying that this isn’t a professional tool by any means. The camera only shoots 720p, and the results look like something that might have come out of a 2009-era smartphone (here’s a sample video). But hey, it’s a camera in the sky for under $50!