If you’ve caught drone fever, but don’t have hundreds of dollars to spend on a DJI Phantom, Amazon will sell you a basic camera-equipped quadcopter today for just $24.



It should go without saying that this isn’t a professional tool by any means. The camera only shoots 720p, and the results look like something that might have come out of a 2009-era smartphone (here’s a sample video). But hey, it’s a camera in the sky for under $25, who can complain?