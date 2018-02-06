The jury’s out on whether Nintendo Switch screen scratches can be attributed to faulty docks or careless owners, but regardless, soft dock covers are a fun way to customize your console. While supplies last, you can save 20% on any cover Active Patch sells on their site with promo code ACTIVEPATCH20, including custom ones with your own artwork.



Non-custom covers start at just about $11 the code, and custom ones are extremely reasonably priced at $20. This would also make a cool Valentine’s Day gift for the Nintendo fan in your life.