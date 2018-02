Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

If you’re getting a little bored of your current iPhone case, Anker will sell you a new one today for just $5, or a pair of glass screen protectors for $7. The options are split out by device below, just be sure to note the promo codes.



iPhone X





iPhone 7/8





iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus