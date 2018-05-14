Screenshot: Humble

Most of Humble’s ebook bundles focus on self-help and educational titles, but the Super Nebula Author Showcase bundle features 42 (!!) works of speculative fiction that you can read on the device of your choice. Featured authors include the likes of Octavia Butler, James Morrow, and Tim Powers, and you can download all of the books for as little as $20, or pledge just $1 to unlock this first tier of 10.

