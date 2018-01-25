Furi answers the age-old question, “why don’t they just build the whole game out of boss fights?” It’s certainly not for everyone (opinions at Kotaku are split), but if it seems like the kind of game you’d be into, you can get it on Steam (via Chrono.gg) for $12 today, including the One More Fight DLC pack.
Download the Boss Fight Bonanza That Is Furi For Just $12
