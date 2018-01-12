Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Digital Download) - Nintendo Switch | $51 | Amazon | Prime members save another $3

Pre-order this Bayonetta bundle, a game that, according the description is about “a butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch who wields sweet weapons like pistols, whips, hammers, flamethrowers, and poison bows.” It’s listed at $60 at Best Buy, but you can get it on Amazon for $51 today, or $48 if you’re a Prime member, so either way it’s a good deal.