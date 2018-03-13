Amazon’s casting another discount spell on the Harry Potter films, offering them digitally a la carte for just $5 each. We’ve seen better per-film pricing on a few Blu-ray box set deals, but if you just need a few movies to complete your collection, or don’t want to deal with physical media anymore, hop on your Firebolt and head over to Amazon before the deal ends.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Download All Eight Harry Potter Films For $5 Each
Amazon’s casting another discount spell on the Harry Potter films, offering them digitally a la carte for just $5 each. We’ve seen better per-film pricing on a few Blu-ray box set deals, but if you just need a few movies to complete your collection, or don’t want to deal with physical media anymore, hop on your Firebolt and head over to Amazon before the deal ends.