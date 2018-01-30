Humble’s 2018 Paradox Interactive bundle is a goldmine for strategy gaming fans. Eight titles are spread across three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $12, including games like Stellaris, Europa Universalis III, Cities In Motion 2, and more. As always, you get to name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity.



And in case you missed it, there are only three days left to sign up for Humble Monthly to get instant access to Civilization VI and Owlboy, plus whatever games unlock at the end of the month. Even if you cancel your membership, those games are yours to keep.