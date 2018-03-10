Nyko’s Power Pak just about doubles your Switch’s battery life without adding too much bulk, and you can pick it up for just $25 today on Amazon, one of the best prices ever. From a sheer price-per-mAh standpoint, an external battery pack and a USB-C cable would probably get you more juice for your money, but this is an ideal solution if you don’t want to futz with wires.
Double Your Switch's Battery Life With This $25 Case
Nyko’s Power Pak just about doubles your Switch’s battery life without adding too much bulk, and you can pick it up for just $25 today on Amazon, one of the best prices ever. From a sheer price-per-mAh standpoint, an external battery pack and a USB-C cable would probably get you more juice for your money, but this is an ideal solution if you don’t want to futz with wires.