Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nyko’s Power Pak just about doubles your Switch’s battery life without adding too much bulk, and you can pick it up for just $25 today on Amazon, one of the best prices ever. From a sheer price-per-mAh standpoint, an external battery pack and a USB-C cable would probably get you more juice for your money, but this is an ideal solution if you don’t want to futz with wires.

