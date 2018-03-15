Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a new Mac, and don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest, Woot has a solid deal on offer today.



$1799 gets you a late 2016 13" MacBook Pro with upgrades to the processor (2.9Ghz), storage (512GB SSD) and RAM (16GB) compared to the base models from that year. And even though it’s one generation old, it’s still a brand new computer, complete with a standard Apple warranty.

For context, the same amount of money spent at Apple.com right now would get you a slightly better processor (3.1GHz, and a generation newer), but only half the storage and RAM. I’d say that’s a worthy tradeoff.