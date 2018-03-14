Philips Hue White Starter Kit | $45 | Amazon

If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up the Hue White starter kit for $45 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. That gets you two soft white bulbs and a Bridge that lets you control them from your phone, or with voice assistants like Siri and Alexa.