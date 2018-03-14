If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up the Hue White starter kit for $45 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. That gets you two soft white bulbs and a Bridge that lets you control them from your phone, or with voice assistants like Siri and Alexa.
Don't Need Colors? The Philips Hue White Starter Kit Is Just $45, While Supplies Last.
