If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up the Hue White starter kit for $45 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. That gets you two soft white bulbs and a Bridge that lets you control them from your phone, or with voice assistants like Siri and Alexa.



How To Get Started With Philips Hue On a day to day basis, you probably don’t pay any mind to the light bulbs you have scattered around … Read more Read