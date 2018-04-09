Time for some game theory...books.



MIT put together a new Humble ebook bundle with 18 different titles about game design and theory. Whether you’re interested in emergent cultures in multiplayer games, how game designers elicit emotions in players, or just the history of Nintendo, there are books in here that you’ll love.

As always, you get to name your own price, the titles are DRM free, and some are locked behind price thresholds. But a donation of as little as $15 will get you all 18 books, so this is a great chance to stock your new Kindle with reading material.