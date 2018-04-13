Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Switch] | $20 | Amazon
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [PS4] | $20 | PlayStation Store
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Xbox One] | $20 | Microsoft
Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $20 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One today.

The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.