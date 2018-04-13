Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $20 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One today.
The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.
About the author
Shep McAllister
Managing Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com