I’m sure we’ll get some commenters on this post (I cordially invite you to not be that person, but whatever, live your life) that say “just use a knife to cut your fruits and vegetables.” And yes, I’m aware that you can, in fact, use a knife to cut fruits and vegetables. But for anyone who wants to spend as little time cooking as possible, the KitchenAid Gourmet 3-in-1 Chop & Slice lets you dice and slice entire veggies with just one firm press of your palm. It’s dishwasher safe to boot, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today.

