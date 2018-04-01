I was in the camp of people who felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches as well help humidify the air during drier winter months.



This diffuser is just $13 (with code MYNTDIFF), has 2 different aromatherapy settings, and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. Throw in this 6-pack of essential oils, just $11, and you’re all set.