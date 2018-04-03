Graphic: Erica Offutt

After the 20% off coupon, you’ll shell out just $29 for this Cuisinart egg cooker. It’s very similar to the best-selling Dash egg cooker, but this Cuisinart model can cook 10 eggs at once, compared to the Dash’s six-egg capacity. You can feed the whole family, or cook a week’s worth of breakfasts at once. Plus, with over a 1,000 reviews, this cooker has an impressive 4.5-star rating.