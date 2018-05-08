Graphic: Erica Offutt

We have months and months of summer heat ahead of us. To prepare, Woot is circulating through some fan deals today.



First up, this Avalon 16-inch standing fan is listed for $60, which is about $15 less than usual. With an adjustable height, you can point it directly at your face, and it has a remote control, because sometimes it is too hot to get off the couch.

For $20 more, you can this upgraded Avalon fan with silent technology, 8-hour timer mode, and 26 different settings. These deals will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so pick one up before they’re swept away.