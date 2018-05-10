Graphic: Shep McAllister

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is no longer $50 off, but if you were holding out for a deal on the family-sized eight quart model, Amazon just rolled out a $20 clippable coupon.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

Obviously, this isn’t quite as good a deal as we saw earlier this week on the smaller version, but $160 is a match for the best price we’ve seen on the supersized model.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.