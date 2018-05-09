Update: Sold out

$110 for the Logitech Harmony Companion remote is a great deal on its face (within about $1 of the best price this year), but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for about $69, getting the hub plus a remote for $110 is a great deal. We sometimes see deals of around $60-$70 for the Harmony Smart Control, which also includes the hub, but the Companion remote includes additional buttons to control various smart home devices like smart plugs and light bulbs.