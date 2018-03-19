Aukey 60W USB-C Power Delivery Charger | $40 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEPD12
Photo: Amazon

There aren’t a ton of 60W USB-C Power Delivery wall chargers out there, let alone those with two extra standard USB ports, but this one from Aukey is just $40 today with promo code AUKEPD12. With enough power for a phone, a tablet, and a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch, it’s highly likely this is the only charger you need for your desk.