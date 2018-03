Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Coalatree Trailhead Adventure Shorts | $48 | Kickstarter

Coalatree makes some of our favorite outdoor pants, and now they’re growing their product line by shrinking their product. Yes, I’m talking about shorts.

Just like the Trailhead Adventure Pants, these shorts are water-repelling, lightweight, durable, and stretchable, and they look nice enough to wear around town, even without any metal snaps or zippers. Coalatree is taking preorders through a Kickstarter campaign, and you can still get in on the earlybird tier for $48.