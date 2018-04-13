Image: Amazon

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but pressure washing your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more will make them look brand new. I bought a similar one a few months ago and washed years worth of grime from my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

This powerful Stanley model rarely sells for under $200, and is priced for just $139 today, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner.

If you’re looking for a more affordable (albeit less powerful option), this Sun Joe model is at its all-time-low price today, just $56.