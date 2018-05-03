Update: The GreenWorks is sold out, but this more powerful Sun Joe pressure washer is down to $140, the best price since last November.

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular GreenWorks washer down to $91, which isn’t an all-time low, but it’s about as good as it gets outside of special events like Gold Boxes. Just be sure to get yours before this deal is blasted away.