Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder one of them is in our bestsellers club. Today’s $7 deal (with code NYLQKZ8Q) also happens to be the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.