Rime [Switch] | $27 | Amazon

Life is stressful these days, which is why we need games like Rime now more than ever. It looks pretty as hell, and lets you casually explore a beautiful island, solve puzzles, and find secrets at the pace of your choosing. Get the Nintendo Switch version for an all-time low $27, while it lasts.