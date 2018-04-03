Graphic: Shep McAllister

Internet-connected security cameras don’t have to set you back over $100; this model from Yi is packed with features, and only $41 today.



The Yi Dome can detect and track motion (even in the dark), or even the sound of babies crying, and send a push notification to your phone to check in. Built in microphones and speakers mean that you can even use the camera as a two-way intercom. Side note: What would you say to a robber in this scenario? I have no idea.

You can save your clips to a microSD card for free, or use Yi’s Cloud service as a remote DVR for added security. There are paid tiers available, but it’ll save six second clips of the last week’s worth of motion alerts for free, no monthly contract required.

Just note that today’s deal is only available today, and could sell out early.