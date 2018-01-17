Anker PowerCore Speed PD 20000 | $80 | Amazon

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is quite firmly in the latter camp.



The PowerCore Speed 200000 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 22.5W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).



Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack with the included 30W USB-C wall charger, which will refill it in a fraction of the time of a standard 2A USB charger.

We saw this thing at CES last week, and while its capacity is slightly smaller than the similarly equipped PowerCore+ 26800, it’s dramatically lighter, and probably the better choice for most travelers. They’ve marked it down to an all-time low $80 today on Amazon, which is $10 less than its launch price, and $20 less than its regular going rate.