Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C is eating the world, and you can manage the transition with a bunch of great sales from Anker this week.



The most exciting deal is a brand new product: the Anker PowerPort II with Power Delivery. This is similar to the 30W USB-C PD charger they’ve sold for awhile, but with an extra Quick Charge-compartible USB port for your other devices as well. Get it for $25 with code ANKEBEST.

Need more ports? Get the 5-port USB-C PD hub for $38 with promo code ANKEBEST. Just like the PowerPort II above, this will charge a 12" MacBook or Nintendo Switch (in portable mode) at full speed.

Of course, none of these would be very useful without cables. The PowerLine II USB-C to C cables support 60W charging and come with a lifetime warranty, while the PowerLine+ USB 3.0 to C cable is wrapped in premium nylon.

