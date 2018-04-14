iClever BoostCube | $6 | Amazon | Promo code ICWC0599
Graphic: Shep McAllister

With folding prongs and 4.8A of power split between the two USB ports, the iClever BoostCube is a very solid travel charger, and an absolute steal for $6. Just be sure to use promo code ICWC0599 at checkout to save.