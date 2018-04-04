Anker PowerPort 6 | $22 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s PowerPorts are our readers’ favorite multi-port USB chargers, and today you can get their powerful 60W, 6-port model for $22, down from its usual $28. That’s enough ports for your phone, your tablet, your Kindle, your smart watch, your Bluetooth headphones, and a Bluetooth speaker.