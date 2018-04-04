Anker’s PowerPorts are our readers’ favorite multi-port USB chargers, and today you can get their powerful 60W, 6-port model for $22, down from its usual $28. That’s enough ports for your phone, your tablet, your Kindle, your smart watch, your Bluetooth headphones, and a Bluetooth speaker.
Charge Six Gadgets At Once For Just $22
