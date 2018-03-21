Amazingly, the only way to charge Nintendo Switch Joy-Con out of the box is to attach them to the console itself. You can’t plug them in separately, and even the included Joy-Con grip doesn’t have any charging capabilities. But this $12 USB-powered tower can juice up four Joy-Con at once, no Switch required.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Charge Four Joy-Con Over USB For Just $12
Amazingly, the only way to charge Nintendo Switch Joy-Con out of the box is to attach them to the console itself. You can’t plug them in separately, and even the included Joy-Con grip doesn’t have any charging capabilities. But this $12 USB-powered tower can juice up four Joy-Con at once, no Switch required.