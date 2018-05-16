Anker PowerPort 5 with Quick Charge 3.0 | $27 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERQC3
Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of USB chargers has long been a reader favorite, and today, you can get a model with five ports (two of which are Quick Charge 3.0 ports) for $27. That’s a port for your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your Bluetooth headphones, and your e-reader. Just use promo code ANKERQC3 at checkout to save.