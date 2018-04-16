Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon aficionados know that the company sells lightly used products at significant discounts under its Amazon Warehouse brand, and to celebrate Earth Week, you can save an extra 20% at checkout. Because it’s sort of like recycling, I guess?



Tons of categories are included in the sale, including video games, TVs, kitchen appliances, and cameras. Just find an Amazon Warehouse listing of an eligible item, add it to your cart, and you should see an extra 20% discount at checkout, on top of the already-discounted price you got for buying used. Most products tend to only have a handful of Warehouse listings though, so go cross a few things off your wish list before the good stuff is all gone.