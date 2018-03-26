Photo: Gizmodo

The GoPro Hero5 Black is no longer the latest and greatest—the Hero6 can shoot 4K/60 rather than just 4K/30, for example—but it’s still a terrific action camera with enough features to please nearly every adrenaline junkie. And at $220 (compared to $400 for the Hero6), it’s an absolute steal. Just note that you won’t see that price until you add it to your cart.



