The GoPro Hero5 Black is no longer the latest and greatest—the Hero6 can shoot 4K/60 rather than just 4K/30, for example—but it’s still a terrific action camera with enough features to please nearly every adrenaline junkie. And at $220 (compared to $400 for the Hero6), it’s an absolute steal. Just note that you won’t see that price until you add it to your cart.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Capture All of Your Adventures With a GoPro Hero5 Black - Just $220 Today
The GoPro Hero5 Black is no longer the latest and greatest—the Hero6 can shoot 4K/60 rather than just 4K/30, for example—but it’s still a terrific action camera with enough features to please nearly every adrenaline junkie. And at $220 (compared to $400 for the Hero6), it’s an absolute steal. Just note that you won’t see that price until you add it to your cart.