Photo: Amazon

It’s nearly pool season, and this Amazon deal brings the water to you in the form of a an Intex above-ground pool for the best price ever. It’s not really big enough for swimming laps, but it’s perfect for lounging and water games on a hot day.



The kit includes a pump to circulate the water, a ground cloth to protect your lawn, a drain that hooks up to a garden hose so you can empty it into a storm grate instead of your back yard, and everything else you need to get started (except water). Just remember that this price could sell out at any time <blows whistle>, but no running!