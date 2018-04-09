Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Truly, if there’s one thing that drugstore brands do really well (maybe even better than high-end brands in some cases) it’s mascara. And if you’ve been meaning to try out a new kind, I recommend L’Oreal Lash Paradise or NYX Worth The Hype, or you need to stock up on your ride-or-die drugstore favorite, you’re in for a treat. Target is giving you a $5 gift card when you pick up any two mascaras from 69 different options, which is pretty nice.

