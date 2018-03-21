Xbox One X + Sea of Thieves | $500 | Amazon

It’s not quite as good a deal as yesterday’s $80 console discount, but a free copy of Sea of Thieves with the purchase of an Xbox One X is otherwise a pretty strong offer for the rarely-discounted console. This offer isn’t immediately obvious, but you should see it in the “Special offers and product promotions” section on the Xbox One X product page on Amazon. Just order the console, and you’ll receive an email with a game download code after it ships.

Don’t think you need the X? You can also get the Xbox One S, Sea of Thieves, Mass Effect Andromeda, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Titanfall 2 for $300.