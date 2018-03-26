This deal isn’t quite as good as the $50 cash discount we saw on Black Friday, but for a limited time, if you buy an Oculus Rift VR headset with controllers, you’ll get a $50 Oculus store credit to spend on games and VR experiences. Just make sure you still see the promotion in the “Special Offers and product promotions” section of the Amazon page before you order.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.